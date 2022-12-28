ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/ VATICAN CITY

Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

