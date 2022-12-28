COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/ VATICAN CITY

REUTERS

DEC 28

28 de Diciembre de 2022

Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica

Start: 28 Dec 2022 10:12 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Reuters

