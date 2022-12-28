ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/ VATICAN CITY

Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica
Start: 28 Dec 2022 10:12 GMT
End: 28 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".
Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com