Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/TAIWAN-FIREWORKS

REUTERS

DEC 28

28 de Diciembre de 2022

Taiwan welcomes New Year with fireworks at Taipei 101

Start: 31 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 16:05 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2022 by shooting fireworks off its tallest high-rise Taipei 101.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - fireworks show starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: CHILL CO. LTD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

