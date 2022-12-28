ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG

HK Chief Executive John Lee holds news conference on COVID curbs

Start: 28 Dec 2022 07:20 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2022 08:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau to speak in news conference on easing COVID restrictions.

0720 - 0830GMT (estimated in & out time)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com