COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 28

28 de Diciembre de 2022

HK Chief Executive John Lee holds news conference on COVID curbs

Start: 28 Dec 2022 07:20 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2022 08:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau to speak in news conference on easing COVID restrictions.

0720 - 0830GMT (estimated in & out time)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sienna Miller, la actriz que debió recrear en la ficción su drama personal más doloroso

Sienna Miller, la actriz que debió recrear en la ficción su drama personal más doloroso

A los 31 años murió el nieto de Bob Marley, Joseph “Jo” Mersa Marley

El accidente del rodaje de “Lágrimas Del Sol” que le habría provocado afasia a Bruce Willis

Kim Kardashian lloró por la paternidad compartida con Kanye West y externó su miedo por sus futuros novios

Brian May reveló cómo Freddie Mercury guió la grabación de “Face it Alone”, la última canción lanzada por Queen

TENDENCIAS

Las 10 sorprendentes tradiciones gastronómicas alrededor del mundo

Las 10 sorprendentes tradiciones gastronómicas alrededor del mundo

Cheesecake, crumble de manzana y otras deliciosas recetas para la mesa dulce de Año Nuevo

Malestares de verano: cuáles son los tres trastornos de salud más frecuentes en vacaciones

Nuevos estudios confirman que los refuerzos de las vacunas ARNm prolongan la protección contra el COVID-19

De colección, los 15 hitos de la ciencia argentina de 2022

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Hambre, miseria y sufrimiento”: la vivencia de un opositor cubano en una cárcel del régimen de Miguel Diaz-Canel

“Hambre, miseria y sufrimiento”: la vivencia de un opositor cubano en una cárcel del régimen de Miguel Diaz-Canel

“El sueño chino”: una novela de ficción contra el Partido Comunista

Guaidó instó a los venezolanos a pronunciarse ante el intento de ponerle fin a su gobierno interino

“Una Grieta en la noche” cuentos que reflejan un México quebrantado emocionalmente

Visa J para Estados Unidos: ¿se puede evitar el requisito de dos años fuera y permanecer en el país?