Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 9124-CHINA-CRASH/UGC

REUTERS

DEC 28

28 de Diciembre de 2022

Eyewitness footage shows major car crash on bridge in China

Start: 28 Dec 2022 06:39 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2022 06:42 GMT

ZHENGZHOU. HENAN PROVINCE, CHINA: Eyewitness footage showing a major car crash on bridge in central China. Preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene are that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles, state media has reported.

