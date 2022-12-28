ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 9124-CHINA-CRASH/UGC

Eyewitness footage shows major car crash on bridge in China
Start: 28 Dec 2022 06:39 GMT
End: 28 Dec 2022 06:42 GMT
ZHENGZHOU. HENAN PROVINCE, CHINA: Eyewitness footage showing a major car crash on bridge in central China. Preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene are that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles, state media has reported.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale.
DIGITAL: No resale.
Source: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 4:3
Location: China
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com