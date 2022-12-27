NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|365
|370
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|284
|282
|New England
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|318
|291
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|312
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|248
|357
|e-Houston
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|254
|358
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|e-Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|323
|343
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|438
|332
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|332
|343
|Las Vegas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|348
|350
|e-Denver
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|232
|304
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|445
|308
|x-Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|434
|303
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|311
|339
|Washington
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|285
|313
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|266
|304
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|313
|337
|New Orleans
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|303
|325
|e-Atlanta
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|315
|350
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|378
|373
|Detroit
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|392
|401
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|313
|334
|e-Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|303
|393
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|375
|230
|Seattle
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|365
|379
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|281
|334
|e-Arizona
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|308
|391
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3
Saturday's Games
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Sunday's Games
Green Bay 26, Miami 20
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Monday's Games
L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.