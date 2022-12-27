ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE--TIME TBC

Joe and Jill Biden travel to St. Croix for the New Year

Start: 27 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden travel to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year holiday.

SCHEDULE

2120GMT- The Bidens arrive at Joint Base Andrews

2130GMT- The Bidens depart Joint Base Andrews en route St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands

0050GMT (28/12) - The Bidens arrive in St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands

