COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE--TIME TBC--

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 27

27 de Diciembre de 2022

Joe and Jill Biden travel to St. Croix for the New Year

Start: 27 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden travel to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year holiday.

SCHEDULE

2120GMT- The Bidens arrive at Joint Base Andrews

2130GMT- The Bidens depart Joint Base Andrews en route St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands

0050GMT (28/12) - The Bidens arrive in St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El accidente del rodaje de “Lágrimas Del Sol” que le habría provocado afasia a Bruce Willis

El accidente del rodaje de “Lágrimas Del Sol” que le habría provocado afasia a Bruce Willis

Kim Kardashian lloró por la paternidad compartida con Kanye West y externó su miedo por sus futuros novios

Brian May reveló cómo Freddie Mercury guió la grabación de “Face it Alone”, la última canción lanzada por Queen

Kim Kardashian lloró al hablar sobre la crianza compartida de sus hijos junto a Kanye West: “Es realmente difícil”

Juliana Nalú optó por una microbikini negra, mientras Rhea Durham se volcó a los colores: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Top 5 de artistas latinos que prefirieron plataformas streaming para mostrar sus conciertos

Top 5 de artistas latinos que prefirieron plataformas streaming para mostrar sus conciertos

Cómo descargar videos de Twitter, Facebook o Instagram

Comparamos a WhatsApp y Telegram, y estas fueron las 6 conclusiones

Cómo es la oficina sobre ruedas que se fabrica en Corea del Sur

Cuatro aplicaciones para realizar bromas el Día de los inocentes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Carlos Zambrano no jugará en Alianza Lima y se queda en Boca Juniors

Carlos Zambrano no jugará en Alianza Lima y se queda en Boca Juniors

En 2022 se hicieron en Bogotá 2.976 obras en relación a la movilidad con una inversión de $424.000 millones

Bruno Pacheco, allegado de Castillo, reveló el escándalo de los sobornos pagados por generales para ascender en la PNP

En imágenes: así luce la rodilla de Luis Díaz tras su operación

Los mejores lugares para acampar y recibir el Año Nuevo 2023