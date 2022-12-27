COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-BIDEN/--TIME APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 27

27 de Diciembre de 2022

Joe Biden speaks to media as he travels to St. Croix

Start: 27 Dec 2022 23:30 GMT

End: 28 Dec 2022 00:30 GMT

TAPEREPLAY WAS CANCELLED AS EDIT IS NOT WORTHY.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media as he travel to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year holiday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

