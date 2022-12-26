COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 26 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

26 de Diciembre de 2022

Through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 35 30 36 66 3 16 13 1 3 137 21.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 35 21 35 56 3 16 13 0 8 113 18.6
Jason Robertson Dallas 35 24 26 50 19 8 6 0 5 147 16.3
Tage Thompson Buffalo 32 26 24 50 12 18 12 1 4 146 17.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 32 13 36 49 0 22 5 0 3 113 11.5
David Pastrnak Boston 33 24 23 47 11 18 10 0 3 168 14.3
Erik Karlsson San Jose 35 13 33 46 -5 10 2 0 3 101 12.9
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 33 19 24 43 -3 37 9 0 3 133 14.3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 33 19 24 43 4 16 3 0 6 97 19.6
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 32 23 19 42 8 24 4 0 4 122 18.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 35 9 32 41 -5 12 2 0 2 92 9.8
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 31 15 26 41 9 4 0 0 2 103 14.6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 35 18 23 41 -4 20 6 0 2 88 20.5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 36 22 19 41 -4 16 7 0 3 157 14.0
Mitch Marner Toronto 34 13 27 40 4 12 3 1 2 89 14.6
Matthew Tkachuk Florida 32 15 25 40 6 57 2 0 0 115 13.0
Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 34 6 33 39 15 23 1 0 4 54 11.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 34 17 22 39 17 10 8 0 3 151 11.3
Jack Hughes New Jersey 34 18 21 39 11 2 4 0 3 141 12.8
William Nylander Toronto 34 20 19 39 14 10 6 0 2 119 16.8

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De la microbikini navideña de Izabel Goulart al impactante mono de Heidi Klum: celebrities en un click

De la microbikini navideña de Izabel Goulart al impactante mono de Heidi Klum: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y la narrativa feminista de Travesuras de la niña mala: “Estamos condicionadas a ser de cierta manera”

La foto que Diego Torres posteó junto a Angie Cepeda, 17 años después de haberse separado

El triste deseo de Navidad de Luis Miguel que nunca se le cumplió pero que él repite con sus hijos

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

TENDENCIAS

Instagram y TikTok: cómo activar la voz de narrador para los videos

Instagram y TikTok: cómo activar la voz de narrador para los videos

La intensa ola de COVID en China, ¿puede provocar la aparición de una nueva variante que se propague por el mundo?

Síntomas y recomendaciones: cómo se manifiesta el COVID prolongado en los niños

Qué es la capacidad de control y por qué reduce el estrés

Teria, desorden por atracones y otros tres trastornos alimentarios que son importantes detectar

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

AMLO reconoció que “hay coincidencias” entre tesis de Yasmín Esquivel y una anterior: “De eso no hay duda”

AMLO reconoció que “hay coincidencias” entre tesis de Yasmín Esquivel y una anterior: “De eso no hay duda”

Anna Ferro reservó asientos en su mesa de Navidad para los hijos de Fernando del Solar e Ingrid Coronado

Video: a un delincuente se le cayeron cientos de billetes cuando un policía lo detuvo en el metro de Santiago de Chile

Influencer mexicano creyó que Medellín tenía mar y se gastó una millonada alquilando un yate

Cintia Cossio le respondió a usuario que le recomendó “vestirse mejor”: “Yo le enseño a mi hijo a no meterse en la vida de los demás”