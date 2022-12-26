NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Brooklyn
|21
|12
|.636
|2½
|Philadelphia
|20
|12
|.625
|3
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|1
|Washington
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Charlotte
|9
|24
|.273
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|Indiana
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Chicago
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|Detroit
|8
|27
|.229
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Memphis
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|San Antonio
|10
|22
|.313
|10
|Houston
|9
|23
|.281
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Utah
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Minnesota
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|Oklahoma City
|14
|19
|.424
|7
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Sacramento
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Golden State
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|20
|.394
|6
___
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 112
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.