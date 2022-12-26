COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 26 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Glance

26 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 24 10 .706
Brooklyn 21 12 .636
Philadelphia 20 12 .625 3
New York 18 16 .529 6
Toronto 15 18 .455

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 16 .515
Miami 16 17 .485 1
Washington 13 21 .382
Orlando 13 21 .382
Charlotte 9 24 .273 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 11 .667
Cleveland 22 12 .647 ½
Indiana 17 16 .515 5
Chicago 14 18 .438
Detroit 8 27 .229 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 20 12 .625
Memphis 20 12 .625
Dallas 18 16 .529 3
San Antonio 10 22 .313 10
Houston 9 23 .281 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 20 11 .645
Utah 19 16 .543 3
Portland 17 16 .515 4
Minnesota 16 17 .485 5
Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 14 .576
L.A. Clippers 19 15 .559 ½
Sacramento 17 14 .548 1
Golden State 16 18 .471
L.A. Lakers 13 20 .394 6

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 112

Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

