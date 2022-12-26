English Results

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Monday's Matches

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Leeds vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Friday's Matches

West Ham vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Sunday's Match

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m. ppd

Monday's Match

Wigan 1, Sheffield United 2

Wednesday's Match

Coventry 1, West Brom 0

Monday's Matches

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. QPR, 12:15 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Reading vs. Swansea, 12:15 p.m.

Burnley vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

QPR vs. Luton Town, 1 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

Monday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Thursday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Derby vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Match

Northampton 2, Carlisle 1

Monday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday's Matches

Crewe vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Barrow vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Wednesday's Match

Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Monday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

