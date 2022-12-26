COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 26 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/NEW YORK-GOVERNOR

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 26

26 de Diciembre de 2022

NY Governor Kathy Hochul holds a media briefing on the winter storm

Start: 26 Dec 2022 17:30 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2022 18:30 GMT

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul holds a media briefing on the winter storm impacting New York and much of the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Una foto y tres palabras que hicieron ilusionar a los fanáticos de Lost: “Tenemos que volver”

Una foto y tres palabras que hicieron ilusionar a los fanáticos de Lost: “Tenemos que volver”

De la microbikini navideña de Izabel Goulart al impactante mono de Heidi Klum: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y la narrativa feminista de Travesuras de la niña mala: “Estamos condicionadas a ser de cierta manera”

La foto que Diego Torres posteó junto a Angie Cepeda, 17 años después de haberse separado

El triste deseo de Navidad de Luis Miguel que nunca se le cumplió pero que él repite con sus hijos

TENDENCIAS

Aplicaciones de cuentos infantiles para Android y iPhone

Aplicaciones de cuentos infantiles para Android y iPhone

La “superfruta” que ayuda a bajar de peso y evita el estreñimiento

Sauzgatillo, la planta aliada de las mujeres por su uso medicinal en la ginecología

Instagram y TikTok: cómo activar la voz de narrador para los videos

La intensa ola de COVID en China, ¿puede provocar la aparición de una nueva variante que se propague por el mundo?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pasajeros afectados en el aeropuerto Jorge Chávez por cancelación y retraso en vuelos a Estados Unidos

Pasajeros afectados en el aeropuerto Jorge Chávez por cancelación y retraso en vuelos a Estados Unidos

No hay protocolo para estudio de donación de vacunas contra la viruela símica

Katherine Miranda aseguró que no será candidata a la Alcaldía de Bogotá en el 2023: “Gracias por su cariño”

La reacción de Karina Calmet al ver la emotiva escena de Don Gilberto en el capítulo final de ‘AFHS’

Jaime Dussan debería renunciar a Colfondos, aseguró representante del Centro Democrático