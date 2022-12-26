ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/NEW YORK-GOVERNOR

NY Governor Kathy Hochul holds a media briefing on the winter storm

Start: 26 Dec 2022 17:30 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2022 18:30 GMT

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul holds a media briefing on the winter storm impacting New York and much of the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com