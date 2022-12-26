COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
26 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-TAIWAN/DRILLS-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 26

26 de Diciembre de 2022

Taiwan President speaks on plans to "reinforce" the island's civil defence

Start: 27 Dec 2022 07:30 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2022 08:30 GMT

TAIPEI - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen talks about plans to "reinforce" the island's civil defence in news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy "Taiwan Presidential Office"

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy "Taiwan Presidential Office"

Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / MANDARIN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

