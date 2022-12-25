NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|33
|27
|4
|2
|56
|130
|74
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|16
|3
|31
|100
|106
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|34
|22
|6
|6
|50
|106
|90
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|114
|95
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|116
|96
|Washington
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|111
|102
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|19
|14
|2
|40
|112
|98
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|35
|20
|9
|6
|46
|125
|99
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|111
|88
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|105
|124
|Nashville
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|82
|98
|Arizona
|32
|11
|16
|5
|27
|87
|117
|Chicago
|32
|8
|20
|4
|20
|75
|122
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|122
|100
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|121
|128
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|Calgary
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|109
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|126
|122
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|114
|129
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|Anaheim
|35
|9
|22
|4
|22
|83
|146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.