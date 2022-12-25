COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 25 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

25 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Quiénes son las estrellas juveniles que triunfaron en Hollywood en 2022

Britney Spears al desnudo: por qué la Princesa del Pop muestra contenido íntimo en sus redes

Quién es Jenna Ortega, la protagonista de Merlina que descree de las redes sociales y busca conservar sus raíces latinas

Mi pobre angelito, la película que llevó a la fama a Macaulay Culkin pero que él prefiere no mirar

TENDENCIAS

Once preguntas y respuestas sobre cómo protegerse contra el COVID en los festejos de Fin de Año

Once preguntas y respuestas sobre cómo protegerse contra el COVID en los festejos de Fin de Año

Vinos, aperitivos y cócteles ideales para disfrutar el día de Navidad

¿Cómo se celebra Navidad en América Latina?

Así se filmaron las mejores películas de automovilismo de todos los tiempos

Cuáles son los 8 hábitos secretos de las celebrities longevas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

Ricardo Monreal denunció extorsión y detenciones ilegales a paisanos en México

Clima en México 25 de diciembre: onda gélida de hasta -15 °C provoca caída de nieve y aguanieve en varios estados

Arroz árabe: ingredientes, receta y cómo preparar paso a paso

Exrepresentante permanente del Perú ante la ONU es el nuevo embajador en Luxemburgo