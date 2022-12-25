COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Expanded Glance

25 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74 18-0-2 9-4-0 6-3-0
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 13-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 8-5-3 7-11-1 4-3-1
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118 7-9-0 8-7-3 3-4-0
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106 8-8-1 6-8-2 4-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90 10-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 10-8-1 12-2-1 5-5-1
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95 10-3-3 9-6-2 5-1-2
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96 8-6-4 11-5-1 4-5-0
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102 11-5-1 8-8-3 3-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98 10-6-0 9-8-2 7-4-0
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135 8-11-1 2-10-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99 10-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 12-5-0 9-7-1 11-2-0
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84 9-5-2 10-6-0 8-2-1
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 11-6-1 8-6-1 5-2-0
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124 6-7-1 10-9-1 3-4-1
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98 8-5-3 6-8-2 4-4-3
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117 5-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122 5-12-2 3-8-2 0-8-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100 10-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128 10-5-2 9-7-4 5-4-2
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 9-6-2 9-4-2 7-2-2
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109 10-6-2 6-6-5 6-2-2
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122 9-9-1 9-6-1 3-4-0
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129 6-9-1 9-6-2 9-2-0
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 4-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146 5-8-1 4-14-3 4-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

¿Cómo se celebra Navidad en América Latina?

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

