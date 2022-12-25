NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|33
|27
|4
|2
|56
|130
|74
|Carolina
|34
|22
|6
|6
|50
|106
|90
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|114
|95
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|116
|96
|Washington
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|111
|102
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|19
|14
|2
|40
|112
|98
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|16
|3
|31
|100
|106
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|122
|100
|Dallas
|35
|20
|9
|6
|46
|125
|99
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|121
|128
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|111
|88
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|Calgary
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|109
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|126
|122
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|105
|124
|Nashville
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|82
|98
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|114
|129
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|Arizona
|32
|11
|16
|5
|27
|87
|117
|Anaheim
|35
|9
|22
|4
|22
|83
|146
|Chicago
|32
|8
|20
|4
|20
|75
|122
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.