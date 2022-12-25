COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 25 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

25 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

