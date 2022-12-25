COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 25 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

25 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Boston 23 10 .697
Milwaukee 22 10 .688 ½
Cleveland 22 12 .647
Brooklyn 21 12 .636 2
Philadelphia 19 12 .613 3
New York 18 15 .545 5
Atlanta 17 16 .515 6
Indiana 17 16 .515 6
Miami 16 17 .485 7
Toronto 15 18 .455 8
Chicago 14 18 .438
Washington 13 21 .382 10½
Orlando 13 21 .382 10½
Charlotte 9 24 .273 14
Detroit 8 27 .229 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Denver 20 11 .645
Memphis 20 11 .645
New Orleans 20 12 .625 ½
Phoenix 19 14 .576 2
L.A. Clippers 19 15 .559
Sacramento 17 14 .548 3
Utah 19 16 .543 3
Dallas 17 16 .515 4
Portland 17 16 .515 4
Minnesota 16 17 .485 5
Golden State 15 18 .455 6
Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 7
L.A. Lakers 13 19 .406
San Antonio 10 22 .313 10½
Houston 9 23 .281 11½

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Quiénes son las estrellas juveniles que triunfaron en Hollywood en 2022

Britney Spears al desnudo: por qué la Princesa del Pop muestra contenido íntimo en sus redes

Quién es Jenna Ortega, la protagonista de Merlina que descree de las redes sociales y busca conservar sus raíces latinas

Mi pobre angelito, la película que llevó a la fama a Macaulay Culkin pero que él prefiere no mirar

TENDENCIAS

¿Cómo se celebra Navidad en América Latina?

¿Cómo se celebra Navidad en América Latina?

Vinos, aperitivos y cócteles ideales para disfrutar el día de Navidad

Así se filmaron las mejores películas de automovilismo de todos los tiempos

Cuáles son los 8 hábitos secretos de las celebrities longevas

Destinos para todas las edades: cuáles son las regiones argentinas más elegidas por los jóvenes y los mayores

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

Ricardo Monreal denunció extorsión y detenciones ilegales a paisanos en México

Clima en México 25 de diciembre: onda gélida de hasta -15 °C provoca caída de nieve y aguanieve en varios estados

Arroz árabe: ingredientes, receta y cómo preparar paso a paso

Exrepresentante permanente del Perú ante la ONU es el nuevo embajador en Luxemburgo