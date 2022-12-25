English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Leeds vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
West Ham vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|23
|13
|8
|2
|46
|24
|47
|Sheffield United
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|20
|44
|Blackburn
|23
|13
|0
|10
|27
|26
|39
|Watford
|23
|10
|7
|6
|30
|22
|37
|Norwich
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|25
|35
|QPR
|23
|10
|4
|9
|27
|27
|34
|Preston
|23
|9
|7
|7
|22
|22
|34
|Coventry
|22
|9
|6
|7
|25
|22
|33
|Birmingham
|23
|8
|8
|7
|26
|22
|32
|Millwall
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|26
|32
|Swansea
|23
|8
|8
|7
|30
|32
|32
|Reading
|23
|10
|2
|11
|26
|33
|32
|Sunderland
|23
|8
|7
|8
|31
|26
|31
|Middlesbrough
|23
|8
|6
|9
|32
|30
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|West Brom
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|29
|Stoke
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26
|30
|29
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|32
|27
|Rotherham
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|32
|26
|Cardiff
|23
|7
|5
|11
|20
|28
|26
|Hull
|23
|7
|5
|11
|26
|40
|26
|Blackpool
|23
|6
|6
|11
|25
|34
|24
|Wigan
|23
|6
|6
|11
|23
|34
|24
|Huddersfield
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|29
|19
___
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bristol City 1, Stoke 2
Burnley 3, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 3, Swansea 3
Huddersfield 0, Watford 2
Hull 1, Sunderland 1
Preston 0, QPR 1
West Brom 3, Rotherham 0
Norwich 0, Blackburn 2
Sunday, Dec. 18
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m. ppd
Monday, Dec. 19
Wigan 1, Sheffield United 2
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Coventry 1, West Brom 0
Monday, Dec. 26
Watford vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 12:15 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Reading vs. Swansea, 12:15 p.m.
Burnley vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
QPR vs. Luton Town, 1 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Birmingham vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|22
|14
|5
|3
|41
|25
|47
|Ipswich
|22
|13
|6
|3
|41
|22
|45
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|12
|7
|3
|36
|17
|43
|Barnsley
|20
|11
|3
|6
|27
|16
|36
|Bolton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|26
|19
|35
|Derby
|21
|9
|7
|5
|28
|17
|34
|Wycombe
|22
|9
|5
|8
|28
|24
|32
|Peterborough
|21
|10
|1
|10
|36
|27
|31
|Bristol Rovers
|22
|8
|7
|7
|34
|35
|31
|Portsmouth
|19
|7
|8
|4
|26
|22
|29
|Shrewsbury
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|23
|29
|Port Vale
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|29
|Exeter
|22
|7
|6
|9
|33
|33
|27
|Lincoln
|20
|6
|9
|5
|21
|23
|27
|Oxford United
|21
|6
|8
|7
|26
|22
|26
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|11
|5
|23
|21
|26
|Cheltenham
|20
|7
|4
|9
|16
|22
|25
|Charlton
|21
|5
|9
|7
|31
|30
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|31
|21
|Cambridge United
|21
|6
|3
|12
|19
|32
|21
|Forest Green
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19
|43
|20
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|5
|3
|13
|21
|31
|18
|Burton Albion
|22
|3
|7
|12
|27
|44
|16
|Morecambe
|21
|2
|9
|10
|17
|33
|15
___
Saturday, Dec. 17
Barnsley 2, Burton Albion 0
Bolton 2, Exeter 0
Charlton 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 4, Forest Green 0
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth 2, Morecambe 1
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Portsmouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Oxford United 0
Wycombe 1, Ipswich 0
Monday, Dec. 26
Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Derby vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|21
|16
|3
|2
|35
|12
|51
|Stevenage
|21
|13
|5
|3
|31
|16
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|21
|42
|Swindon
|22
|9
|8
|5
|25
|21
|35
|Mansfield Town
|21
|10
|4
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Barrow
|21
|11
|1
|9
|27
|25
|34
|Carlisle
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|23
|33
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|33
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|31
|Doncaster
|21
|9
|4
|8
|24
|27
|31
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|8
|6
|7
|25
|24
|30
|Stockport County
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|28
|Grimsby Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|22
|20
|27
|Tranmere
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|18
|27
|Sutton United
|22
|7
|5
|10
|19
|28
|26
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|25
|Newport County
|21
|6
|4
|11
|20
|24
|22
|Crawley Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Harrogate Town
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|19
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|15
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|15
|Colchester
|21
|3
|5
|13
|18
|29
|14
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|14
___
Saturday, Dec. 17
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Barrow 0, Swindon 1
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Leyton Orient 2, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Walsall vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Northampton 2, Carlisle 1
Monday, Dec. 26
AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Crewe vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Barrow vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.