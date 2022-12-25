COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 25 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

25 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70
Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 82 77
Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 97 88
Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88
WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62
Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 77 80
Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 77 84
Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 69 85

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 17 8 1 1 36 95 85
Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83
Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90
Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109
Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 92 105
Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78
Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75
Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79
Rockford 28 15 10 1 2 33 101 93
Iowa 28 11 13 2 2 26 83 95
Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108
Chicago 26 9 14 3 0 21 76 107

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68
Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67
Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76
Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87
Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92
Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64
San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99
Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82
Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83
San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Murió el cantante Maxi Jazz, de la banda Faithless

Quiénes son las estrellas juveniles que triunfaron en Hollywood en 2022

Britney Spears al desnudo: por qué la Princesa del Pop muestra contenido íntimo en sus redes

Quién es Jenna Ortega, la protagonista de Merlina que descree de las redes sociales y busca conservar sus raíces latinas

Mi pobre angelito, la película que llevó a la fama a Macaulay Culkin pero que él prefiere no mirar

TENDENCIAS

Once preguntas y respuestas sobre cómo protegerse contra el COVID en los festejos de Fin de Año

Once preguntas y respuestas sobre cómo protegerse contra el COVID en los festejos de Fin de Año

Vinos, aperitivos y cócteles ideales para disfrutar el día de Navidad

¿Cómo se celebra Navidad en América Latina?

Así se filmaron las mejores películas de automovilismo de todos los tiempos

Cuáles son los 8 hábitos secretos de las celebrities longevas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

El ranking de las 10 mejores universidades privadas en Perú

Ricardo Monreal denunció extorsión y detenciones ilegales a paisanos en México

Clima en México 25 de diciembre: onda gélida de hasta -15 °C provoca caída de nieve y aguanieve en varios estados

Arroz árabe: ingredientes, receta y cómo preparar paso a paso

Exrepresentante permanente del Perú ante la ONU es el nuevo embajador en Luxemburgo