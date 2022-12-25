AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|29
|20
|6
|2
|1
|43
|86
|70
|Providence
|28
|16
|5
|5
|2
|39
|82
|77
|Bridgeport
|28
|14
|9
|5
|0
|33
|97
|88
|Charlotte
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|79
|88
|WB/Scranton
|25
|13
|8
|2
|2
|30
|74
|62
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|29
|77
|80
|Springfield
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|77
|84
|Hartford
|27
|10
|12
|1
|4
|25
|69
|85
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|95
|85
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|99
|90
|Utica
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|82
|80
|Cleveland
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|100
|109
|Belleville
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|92
|105
|Laval
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|97
|112
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|85
|75
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|9
|0
|2
|34
|97
|79
|Rockford
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|101
|93
|Iowa
|28
|11
|13
|2
|2
|26
|83
|95
|Grand Rapids
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|80
|108
|Chicago
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|76
|107
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|84
|68
|Calgary
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|104
|67
|Coachella Valley
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|95
|76
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Tucson
|28
|14
|10
|4
|0
|32
|97
|92
|Ontario
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|73
|64
|San Jose
|29
|13
|15
|0
|1
|27
|78
|99
|Henderson
|30
|11
|17
|0
|2
|24
|75
|82
|Bakersfield
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|69
|83
|San Diego
|29
|7
|22
|0
|0
|14
|76
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.