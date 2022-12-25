ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/NEW YORK-GOVERNOR

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
25 de Diciembre de 2022
REUTERS

DEC 25

25 de Diciembre de 2022

New York's Governor holds briefing on winter storm impact

Start: 25 Dec 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2022 16:30 GMT

ALBANY, NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul holds a media briefing on the winter storm impacting New York and much of the country.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Briefing expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NY GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

