Domingo 25 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-ROYALS

REUTERS

DEC 25

25 de Diciembre de 2022

British royals arrive at Sandringham for Christmas

Start: 25 Dec 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2022 12:30 GMT

SANDRINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - The first Christmas at Sandringham for Charles and Camilla as the new King and the Queen Consort. The King and Queen, along with other, unspecified members of the Royal Family, are expected to attend the 1100 GMT church service in the morning.

Shotlist (Approximate timings in GMT):

0600-0800 - Early crowds

0800-0930 - 1st service Royals walk in

0930-1045 - Gates open for crowds

1030-1230 - 2nd service Royals walk in + 1140 walkabout

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

