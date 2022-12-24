COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 24 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

Scottish Results

24 de Diciembre de 2022

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1

Hearts 3, Kilmarnock 1

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m. ppd

Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2

Tuesday's Match

Aberdeen 2, Rangers 3

Wednesday's Match

Celtic 2, Livingston FC 1

Friday's Matches

Ross County 0, Rangers 1

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 2

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 3, Aberdeen 1

Dundee United vs. Hearts, 9 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Livingston FC, 9 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

