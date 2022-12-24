Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1
Hearts 3, Kilmarnock 1
Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m. ppd
Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 2
Tuesday's Match
Aberdeen 2, Rangers 3
Wednesday's Match
Celtic 2, Livingston FC 1
Friday's Matches
Ross County 0, Rangers 1
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 2
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 3, Aberdeen 1
Dundee United vs. Hearts, 9 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Livingston FC, 9 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
Livingston FC vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.