NHL Expanded Conference Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74 18-0-2 9-4-0 6-3-0 Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90 10-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0 Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 13-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1 New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 10-8-1 12-2-1 5-5-1 Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95 10-3-3 9-6-2 5-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96 8-6-4 11-5-1 4-5-0 Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102 11-5-1 8-8-3 3-2-1 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0 N.Y. Islanders 34 18 14 2 38 111 98 9-6-0 9-8-2 7-4-0 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1 Florida 34 15 15 4 34 114 119 8-5-3 7-10-1 4-3-1 Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 95 115 7-9-0 8-6-3 3-4-0 Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106 8-8-1 6-8-2 4-4-0 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 134 8-11-1 2-9-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96 9-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 122 99 9-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 12-5-0 9-7-1 11-2-0 Los Angeles 36 19 12 5 43 120 126 10-5-2 9-7-3 5-4-2 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 9-6-2 9-4-2 7-2-2 Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 11-6-1 8-6-1 5-2-0 Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 94 84 9-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 126 117 9-8-1 9-6-1 3-3-0 Calgary 34 15 12 7 37 107 107 10-6-2 5-6-5 5-2-2 St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119 6-7-1 10-9-0 3-4-1 Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 82 96 8-5-2 6-8-2 4-4-2 Vancouver 32 14 15 3 31 109 129 6-9-1 8-6-2 8-2-0 San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 4-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5 Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116 4-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2 Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143 5-8-0 4-14-3 4-5-0 Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 74 120 4-12-2 3-8-2 0-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sunday's Games

Monday's Games

