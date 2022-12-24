COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

23 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
N.Y. Islanders 34 18 14 2 38 111 98
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 34 15 15 4 34 114 119
Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 95 115
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96
Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 122 99
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Los Angeles 36 19 12 5 43 120 126
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 94 84
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 126 117
Calgary 34 15 12 7 37 107 107
St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119
Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 82 96
Vancouver 32 14 15 3 31 109 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116
Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143
Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 74 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

