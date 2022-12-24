NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Brooklyn
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Philadelphia
|19
|12
|.613
|2½
|New York
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|14
|18
|.438
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|4
|Washington
|12
|21
|.364
|4½
|Charlotte
|8
|24
|.250
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|.667
|1
|Indiana
|16
|16
|.500
|6½
|Chicago
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Detroit
|8
|26
|.235
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New Orleans
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Dallas
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|San Antonio
|10
|22
|.313
|10
|Houston
|9
|22
|.290
|10½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Utah
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Portland
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Minnesota
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Oklahoma City
|14
|18
|.438
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Sacramento
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Golden State
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
___
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117
Utah 120, Washington 112
Friday's Games
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.