COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

23 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 10 .688
Brooklyn 20 12 .625 2
Philadelphia 19 12 .613
New York 18 14 .563 4
Toronto 14 18 .438 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 16 16 .500
Atlanta 16 16 .500
Orlando 13 21 .382 4
Washington 12 21 .364
Charlotte 8 24 .250 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 9 .710
Cleveland 22 11 .667 1
Indiana 16 16 .500
Chicago 13 18 .419 9
Detroit 8 26 .235 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 11 .633
New Orleans 19 12 .613 ½
Dallas 16 16 .500 4
San Antonio 10 22 .313 10
Houston 9 22 .290 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 19 11 .633
Utah 19 16 .543
Portland 17 15 .531 3
Minnesota 16 16 .500 4
Oklahoma City 14 18 .438 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 13 .594
Sacramento 17 13 .567 1
L.A. Clippers 19 15 .559 1
Golden State 15 18 .455
L.A. Lakers 13 18 .419

___

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Barack Obama compartió la lista de sus películas favoritas de 2022

Barack Obama compartió la lista de sus películas favoritas de 2022

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

Ranking HBO Max: las películas preferidas este día por el público argentino

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series más vistas este día

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más escuchados en Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los 5 sitios más exclusivos del mundo donde las celebridades eligen pasar Navidad

Cuáles son los 5 sitios más exclusivos del mundo donde las celebridades eligen pasar Navidad

RBD se toma Instagram, Twitter y TikTok con estos videos y memes

Qué conectividad ofrecen los carros eléctricos

Una aspiradora inteligente grabó a una mujer en el baño y el contenido terminó en internet

Educación, Gobierno y salud, los sectores más hackeados en Latinoamérica

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Presentan moción para declarar la nulidad de la vacancia de Pedro Castillo

Presentan moción para declarar la nulidad de la vacancia de Pedro Castillo

Al Fondo Hay Sitio EN VIVO capítulo 130: minuto a minuto del gran final de temporada

AMLO fue nominado como Tirano del Año 2022 por violencia contra periodistas

Los mejores memes para celebrar Navidad

“Fake news” que involucraba el secuestro masivo de un bus puso a correr a la Policía de Antioquia. Información fue desvirtuada