AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70 Providence 27 16 4 5 2 39 80 72 Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 97 88 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62 Charlotte 27 13 11 2 1 29 74 86 Lehigh Valley 26 12 11 2 1 27 75 79 Springfield 28 11 12 1 4 27 76 82 Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 69 85

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 27 17 8 1 1 36 95 85 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90 Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109 Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 92 105 Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78 Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79 Manitoba 25 15 7 2 1 33 81 72 Rockford 27 15 9 1 2 33 99 90 Iowa 27 11 12 2 2 26 80 91 Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108 Chicago 25 8 14 3 0 19 73 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68 Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67 Coachella Valley 25 16 6 3 0 35 94 76 Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87 Tucson 27 14 9 4 0 32 95 86 Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64 San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99 Henderson 29 11 16 0 2 24 75 81 Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83 San Diego 28 6 22 0 0 12 70 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 5

Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 7

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Coachella Valley 3, Henderson 2

Friday's Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.