ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ --TIME APPROX

Sábado 24 de Diciembre de 2022
REUTERS

DEC 24

24 de Diciembre de 2022

Kurdish community gathers in central Paris day after shooting

Start: 24 Dec 2022 10:54 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS – Members of the Kurdish community gather at the place de la Republique square after three people were killed in a shooting on Friday (December 23) at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe.

