ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ --TIME APPROX

Kurdish community gathers in central Paris day after shooting
Start: 24 Dec 2022 10:54 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
PARIS – Members of the Kurdish community gather at the place de la Republique square after three people were killed in a shooting on Friday (December 23) at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe.
