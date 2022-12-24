COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 24 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--8799-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CAROLS

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 24

24 de Diciembre de 2022

Christmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate

Start: 24 Dec 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2022 20:32 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK: Britain's Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Editorial use only. Mandatory on-screen credit of 10 seconds to ‘BBC Studios Events/ITV' / No use after 00.01hrs on Saturday 1st January 2023 / No Archive / No resales

DIGITAL: Editorial use only. Mandatory on-screen credit of 10 seconds to ‘BBC Studios Events/ITV' / No use after 00.01hrs on Saturday 1st January 2023 / No Archive / No resales / No use social media sites / Must not place advertising or sponsorship in, around or in close proximity to the Clip

Source: BBC STUDIOS EVENTS/ITV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De Beyoncé a Keke Palmer: famosas que anunciaron sus embarazos en shows en vivo

De Beyoncé a Keke Palmer: famosas que anunciaron sus embarazos en shows en vivo

El rapero Tory Lanez fue declarado culpable de dispararle a Megan Thee Stallion

Barack Obama compartió la lista de sus películas favoritas de 2022

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

Ranking HBO Max: las películas preferidas este día por el público argentino

TENDENCIAS

Tendencias en TikTok de Navidad: filtros, Now y más

Tendencias en TikTok de Navidad: filtros, Now y más

Cinco aplicaciones para hacer videollamadas gratuitas en Navidad

El lujo de los autos ingleses simbolizado en un edificio en Miami y con un toque argentino

La Navidad más copera: cómo la alegría por el campeonato de la Selección se cuela en la mesa de Papá Noel

Los 10 videojuegos exclusivos para PlayStation en 2023

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Yiddá Eslava y Julián Zucchi cuentan cuál es su tradición peruano-argentina en Navidad

Yiddá Eslava y Julián Zucchi cuentan cuál es su tradición peruano-argentina en Navidad

Premier confirma investigación de muertes por represión y reparación económica a familiares: “Nunca será suficiente”

Feria de Cali, o cómo construir ciudadanía a partir de la fiesta

Dina Boluarte dio un mensaje de Navidad: “Hubiera querido empezar este gobierno de transición sin esas pérdidas humanas”

Comisión multisectorial verá reparaciones para deudos de fallecidos durante protestas en el Perú