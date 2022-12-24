ADVISORY --FLASH--8799-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CAROLS

Christmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate
Start: 24 Dec 2022 20:30 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2022 20:32 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND, UK: Britain's Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different."
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Editorial use only. Mandatory on-screen credit of 10 seconds to ‘BBC Studios Events/ITV' / No use after 00.01hrs on Saturday 1st January 2023 / No Archive / No resales
DIGITAL: Editorial use only. Mandatory on-screen credit of 10 seconds to ‘BBC Studios Events/ITV' / No use after 00.01hrs on Saturday 1st January 2023 / No Archive / No resales / No use social media sites / Must not place advertising or sponsorship in, around or in close proximity to the Clip
Source: BBC STUDIOS EVENTS/ITV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com