ADVISORY --FLASH--8799-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CAROLS

Christmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate

Start: 24 Dec 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2022 20:32 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK: Britain's Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different."

