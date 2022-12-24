ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PATRIARCH

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem arrives in Bethlehem
Start: 24 Dec 2022 08:28 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2022 13:45 GMT
BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrives in Bethlehem and delivers his Christmas message near the West Bank barrier.
SCHEDULE:
1100g Pizzaballa due to arrive
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com