Sábado 24 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PATRIARCH

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 24

24 de Diciembre de 2022

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem arrives in Bethlehem

Start: 24 Dec 2022 08:28 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2022 13:45 GMT

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrives in Bethlehem and delivers his Christmas message near the West Bank barrier.

SCHEDULE:

1100g Pizzaballa due to arrive

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

