COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

22 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 32 26 4 2 54 126 71
Carolina 33 21 6 6 48 100 85
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Washington 35 18 13 4 40 107 101
N.Y. Islanders 34 18 14 2 38 107 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115
Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Philadelphia 34 11 16 7 29 85 113
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 117 96
Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 121 97
Winnipeg 33 21 11 1 43 110 84
Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 116 123
Minnesota 32 19 11 2 40 104 90
Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98
Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 124 117
Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 104 103
St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119
Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95
Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122
San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 103 127
Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 85 116
Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 81 143
Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2, Montreal 1, OT

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ranking HBO Max: las películas preferidas este día por el público argentino

Ranking HBO Max: las películas preferidas este día por el público argentino

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series más vistas este día

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más escuchados en Spotify Argentina

De los zapatos de peluche de Nicky Hilton al bronceado caribeño de Izabel Goulart: celebrities en un click

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

TENDENCIAS

Del bife ancho envuelto en láminas de oro a la intromisión en el festejo de la Selección: quién es el chef Salt Bae

Del bife ancho envuelto en láminas de oro a la intromisión en el festejo de la Selección: quién es el chef Salt Bae

Cuál es el secreto de la rana de cristal que podría ayudar a las personas con problemas de coagulación

Emoción a flor de piel: ¿cómo influye la alegría por la Copa del Mundo en la vida diaria de los argentinos?

¿Los cigarrillos mentolados generan más adicción a la nicotina?

La “otra” pandemia: el impacto del COVID en la salud mental y las relaciones interpersonales

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pago del aguinaldo de S/500 y bono de S/550: quiénes cobran y desde qué día de diciembre

Pago del aguinaldo de S/500 y bono de S/550: quiénes cobran y desde qué día de diciembre

Revivieron palabras de Citlalli Hernández contra el plagio en medio del escándalo en la SCJN

Así quedo la tabla histórica del siglo XXI en el fútbol colombiano tras los campeonatos del 2022

Gobernador electo de Ayacucho respaldó a la presidenta Boluarte por convocar a CIDH: “Hay una deuda histórica”

Qué beneficios ofrece el toronjil morado, la planta que ayuda a la digestión