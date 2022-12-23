COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Glance

23 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 10 .688
Brooklyn 20 12 .625 2
Philadelphia 18 12 .600 3
New York 18 14 .563 4
Toronto 14 18 .438 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 16 16 .500
Atlanta 16 16 .500
Washington 12 20 .375 4
Orlando 12 21 .364
Charlotte 8 24 .250 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 9 .710
Cleveland 22 11 .667 1
Indiana 16 16 .500
Chicago 13 18 .419 9
Detroit 8 26 .235 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 11 .633
New Orleans 19 12 .613 ½
Dallas 16 16 .500 4
San Antonio 10 21 .323
Houston 9 22 .290 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 19 11 .633
Portland 17 15 .531 3
Utah 18 16 .529 3
Minnesota 16 16 .500 4
Oklahoma City 14 18 .438 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 13 .594
L.A. Clippers 19 14 .576 ½
Sacramento 17 13 .567 1
Golden State 15 18 .455
L.A. Lakers 13 18 .419

___

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106

Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113

Indiana 117, Boston 112

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

Toronto 113, New York 106

Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

Orlando 116, Houston 110

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

