Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

AHL Glance

23 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70
Providence 27 16 4 5 2 39 80 72
Bridgeport 27 14 8 5 0 33 94 84
WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62
Charlotte 27 13 11 2 1 29 74 86
Lehigh Valley 26 12 11 2 1 27 75 79
Springfield 28 11 12 1 4 27 76 82
Hartford 26 9 12 1 4 23 65 82

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 17 8 1 1 36 95 85
Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83
Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90
Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109
Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 92 105
Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78
Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79
Manitoba 25 15 7 2 1 33 81 72
Rockford 27 15 9 1 2 33 99 90
Iowa 27 11 12 2 2 26 80 91
Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108
Chicago 25 8 14 3 0 19 73 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68
Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67
Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87
Coachella Valley 24 15 6 3 0 33 91 74
Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64
Tucson 26 13 9 4 0 30 89 84
San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99
Henderson 28 11 16 0 1 23 73 78
Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83
San Diego 27 6 21 0 0 12 68 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 2, Laval 1

Belleville 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Manitoba 5, Iowa 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Calgary 5, Ontario 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3

Abbotsford 6, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 5

Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 7

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

