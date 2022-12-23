ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
23 de Diciembre de 2022

The Bidens visit Children's National Hospital

Start: 23 Dec 2022 21:51 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2022 21:58 GMT

WASHINGTON , D.C.- U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden visit patients and families and thanks nurses and staff at Children's National Hospital in Washington.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

