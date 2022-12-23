COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 23

23 de Diciembre de 2022

Putin inspects defence industry complex in Russia's Tula

Start: 23 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

TULA, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to the Russian city of Tula to inspect a defence industry complex and hold a meeting on how the needs of Russian troops in Ukraine are being met.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

Ranking HBO Max: las películas preferidas este día por el público argentino

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series más vistas este día

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más escuchados en Spotify Argentina

De los zapatos de peluche de Nicky Hilton al bronceado caribeño de Izabel Goulart: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Por qué el sistema inmunológico se debilita a medida que envejecemos

Por qué el sistema inmunológico se debilita a medida que envejecemos

Picoteo y excesos: cuáles son los 5 errores de alimentación más habituales durante las fiestas

Los ancestros de los humanos habrían navegado por el mar Egeo hace casi medio millón de años

Por qué a la noche del 24 de diciembre se le llama Nochebuena

Cómo domar nuestros pensamientos y emociones: 5 ejercicios simples para alcanzar los objetivos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

Del look deportivo de Camila Morrone al día de compras navideñas de Carla Pereyra: celebrities en un click

“Dreamland”, el festival de LGBT+ de Miami, tendrá cuatro días de fiesta para esperar la llegada de 2023

Sam Bankman-Fried pagó una fianza de USD 250 millones y gozará de libertad condicional en California mientras espera el juicio

Sujetos armados asaltaron a una mujer frente a su hija dentro de supermercado en Guadalajara

Fiscalía solicitó detención preliminar para sujeto que violó a niña cuando ingresó a robar a su casa