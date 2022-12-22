COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Glance

21 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69
Toronto 33 20 7 6 46 107 79
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115
Montreal 32 15 15 2 32 92 112
Ottawa 32 14 16 2 30 98 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82
New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83
Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91
N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93
N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92
Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99
Philadelphia 33 11 15 7 29 82 109
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91
Winnipeg 32 21 10 1 43 108 81
Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89
Colorado 30 17 11 2 36 91 81
St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119
Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 76 93
Arizona 30 10 15 5 25 83 111
Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 22 11 1 45 112 94
Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 116 123
Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98
Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 118 114
Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 104 103
Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122
San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 103 127
Anaheim 33 9 21 3 21 80 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 7, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

