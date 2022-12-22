NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|31
|25
|4
|2
|52
|123
|69
|17-0-2
|8-4-0
|6-3-0
|Toronto
|33
|20
|7
|6
|46
|107
|79
|12-2-3
|8-5-3
|5-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|12-4-1
|8-7-0
|7-5-0
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|8-6-3
|6-5-4
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|7-8-2
|9-6-0
|4-6-1
|Florida
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|113
|115
|8-5-3
|7-10-1
|4-3-1
|Montreal
|32
|15
|15
|2
|32
|92
|112
|7-9-0
|8-6-2
|3-4-0
|Ottawa
|32
|14
|16
|2
|30
|98
|103
|8-8-0
|6-8-2
|4-4-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|32
|20
|6
|6
|46
|96
|82
|9-3-1
|11-3-5
|7-1-0
|New Jersey
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|112
|83
|10-7-1
|12-2-1
|5-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|32
|19
|9
|4
|42
|111
|91
|10-3-2
|9-6-2
|5-1-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|18
|11
|5
|41
|111
|93
|7-6-4
|11-5-1
|3-5-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|18
|13
|2
|38
|104
|92
|9-6-0
|9-7-2
|7-3-0
|Washington
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|104
|99
|10-5-1
|7-8-3
|3-2-1
|Philadelphia
|33
|11
|15
|7
|29
|82
|109
|7-9-1
|4-6-6
|4-6-4
|Columbus
|32
|10
|20
|2
|22
|87
|130
|8-11-1
|2-9-1
|3-6-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|33
|19
|8
|6
|44
|118
|91
|9-3-3
|10-5-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|32
|21
|10
|1
|43
|108
|81
|12-5-0
|9-5-1
|11-2-0
|Minnesota
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|100
|89
|11-6-1
|7-5-1
|5-2-0
|Colorado
|30
|17
|11
|2
|36
|91
|81
|8-5-2
|9-6-0
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|33
|16
|16
|1
|33
|101
|119
|6-7-1
|10-9-0
|3-4-1
|Nashville
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|76
|93
|8-5-2
|5-8-2
|3-4-2
|Arizona
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|83
|111
|4-3-2
|6-12-3
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|30
|7
|19
|4
|18
|68
|116
|4-11-2
|3-8-2
|0-7-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|34
|22
|11
|1
|45
|112
|94
|8-9-0
|14-2-1
|5-4-1
|Los Angeles
|35
|18
|12
|5
|41
|116
|123
|9-5-2
|9-7-3
|4-4-2
|Seattle
|31
|18
|10
|3
|39
|108
|98
|9-6-2
|9-4-1
|7-2-1
|Edmonton
|33
|17
|14
|2
|36
|118
|114
|9-8-1
|8-6-1
|3-3-0
|Calgary
|33
|15
|12
|6
|36
|104
|103
|10-6-2
|5-6-4
|5-2-1
|Vancouver
|31
|13
|15
|3
|29
|103
|122
|5-9-1
|8-6-2
|7-2-0
|San Jose
|34
|10
|18
|6
|26
|103
|127
|3-10-5
|7-8-1
|2-5-5
|Anaheim
|33
|9
|21
|3
|21
|80
|139
|5-7-0
|4-14-3
|4-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 4, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Calgary 7, San Jose 3
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Florida 2
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled