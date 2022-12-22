COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 23 de Diciembre de 2022
NFL Glance

23 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

