NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Brooklyn
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Philadelphia
|18
|12
|.600
|3
|New York
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|14
|18
|.438
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|—
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|4
|Orlando
|12
|21
|.364
|4½
|Charlotte
|8
|23
|.258
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|.667
|1
|Indiana
|16
|16
|.500
|6½
|Chicago
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Detroit
|8
|26
|.235
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9
|Houston
|9
|22
|.290
|10½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Portland
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Utah
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Minnesota
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Oklahoma City
|14
|18
|.438
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Sacramento
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Golden State
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5
Tuesday's Games
Utah 126, Detroit 111
Chicago 113, Miami 103
New York 132, Golden State 94
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106
Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113
Indiana 117, Boston 112
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
Toronto 113, New York 106
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98
Orlando 116, Houston 110
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.