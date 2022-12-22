THROUGH DECEMBER 21
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|22
|1271
|40
|1.89
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|1.94
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|12
|696
|23
|1.98
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|12
|702
|27
|2.31
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1443
|56
|2.33
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|12
|719
|28
|2.34
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1271
|50
|2.36
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|22
|1331
|53
|2.39
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1512
|61
|2.42
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|21
|1126
|46
|2.45
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1359
|56
|2.47
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|58
|2.53
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|8
|471
|20
|2.55
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|2.56
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1267
|55
|2.60
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|23
|1379
|60
|2.61
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|2.65
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|13
|746
|33
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|12
|722
|32
|2.66
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|9
|446
|20
|2.69
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|22
|1271
|18
|1
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1512
|16
|5
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1443
|16
|7
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|23
|1379
|15
|8
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1267
|15
|3
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|22
|1331
|14
|6
|2
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|22
|1217
|14
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|13
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1359
|13
|5
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|24
|1368
|12
|11
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|23
|1367
|12
|6
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|21
|1223
|12
|7
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|21
|1126
|12
|4
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1410
|11
|9
|4
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|25
|1487
|10
|9
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|23
|1352
|10
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1271
|10
|10
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|20
|1182
|10
|8
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|10
|1
|4
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|23
|1373
|9
|9
|4
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|22
|1321
|9
|12
|1
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|17
|968
|9
|5
|1
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|16
|908
|9
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|12
|696
|9
|3
|0
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|22
|1271
|40
|595
|.937
|18
|1
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|12
|696
|23
|300
|.929
|9
|3
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1443
|56
|725
|.928
|16
|7
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|361
|.928
|10
|1
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1271
|50
|627
|.926
|10
|10
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|12
|719
|28
|347
|.925
|8
|2
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|22
|1331
|53
|640
|.924
|14
|6
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|13
|746
|33
|392
|.922
|7
|4
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1267
|55
|648
|.922
|15
|3
|3
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|12
|702
|27
|318
|.922
|7
|4
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|350
|.919
|8
|3
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1359
|56
|632
|.919
|13
|5
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|1512
|61
|682
|.918
|16
|5
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|58
|638
|.917
|13
|9
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|23
|1379
|60
|659
|.917
|15
|8
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|522
|.916
|8
|9
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|7
|328
|16
|171
|.914
|3
|2
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|11
|656
|31
|331
|.914
|4
|6
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|20
|1182
|56
|591
|.913
|10
|8
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1410
|66
|693
|.913
|11
|9
|4
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1443
|3
|16
|7
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|23
|1367
|3
|12
|6
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1271
|3
|10
|10
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|3
|10
|1
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|23
|1379
|2
|15
|8
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|23
|1373
|2
|9
|9
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|24
|1368
|2
|12
|11
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1359
|2
|13
|5
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|22
|1331
|2
|14
|6
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|22
|1271
|2
|18
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|21
|1126
|2
|12
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|12
|696
|2
|9
|3
|0