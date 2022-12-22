AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70 Providence 26 16 4 4 2 38 79 70 Bridgeport 27 14 8 5 0 33 94 84 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62 Lehigh Valley 26 12 11 2 1 27 75 79 Charlotte 26 12 11 2 1 27 72 85 Springfield 27 10 12 1 4 25 72 80 Hartford 25 9 11 1 4 23 63 78

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 27 17 8 1 1 36 95 85 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90 Cleveland 25 12 10 1 2 27 95 102 Utica 24 11 9 3 1 26 75 75 Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 92 105 Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 28 17 7 2 2 38 107 75 Milwaukee 26 15 9 0 2 32 92 77 Manitoba 24 14 7 2 1 31 76 69 Rockford 26 14 9 1 2 31 96 88 Iowa 26 11 11 2 2 26 77 86 Grand Rapids 25 10 14 1 0 21 72 101 Chicago 23 8 13 2 0 18 64 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 27 17 8 2 0 36 80 65 Calgary 25 17 7 1 0 35 99 65 Coachella Valley 24 15 6 3 0 33 91 74 Abbotsford 26 15 9 1 1 32 92 84 Ontario 24 15 8 0 1 31 71 59 Tucson 26 13 9 4 0 30 89 84 San Jose 28 13 14 0 1 27 75 93 Henderson 28 11 16 0 1 23 73 78 Bakersfield 25 10 14 1 0 21 66 79 San Diego 27 6 21 0 0 12 68 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Texas 6, Rockford 1

Calgary 4, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 2, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 6, San Jose 2

Tucson 3, Coachella Valley 2

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 2, Laval 1

Belleville 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled