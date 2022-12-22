ADVISORY SWEDEN-NATO/TURKEY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
22 de Diciembre de 2022

Turkish FM Cavusoglu holds newser with Swedish counterpart

Start: 22 Dec 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

ANKARA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom hold joint news conference.

