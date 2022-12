Sketches show Bankman-Fried in court

Start: 22 Dec 2022 19:40 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 19:41 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - FTX founder Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 mln bond

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: JANE ROSENBERG SKETCHES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com