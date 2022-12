ADVISORY --FLASH--8418-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-NUCLEAR

Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue

Start: 22 Dec 2022 12:20 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 12:21 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ENERHODAR, RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED UKRAINE - Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part must on-screen courtesy 'Rosatom' / Part no archive / Part no resales

DIGITAL: Part must on-screen courtesy 'Rosatom' / Part no archive / Part no resales

Source: ROSATOM/REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com