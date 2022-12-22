COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-PARLIAMENT/CORRUPTION-LAWYER

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 22

22 de Diciembre de 2022

Statement from lawyer as Greek MEPs appear before judges in Brussels

Start: 22 Dec 2022 10:20 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 10:24 GMT

BRUSSELS - Exterior of courtroom and statement from lawyers as former vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili appearsbefore magistrates in Brussels to decide whether she should be kept in detention while they investigate corruption allegations, charges she denies.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De los zapatos de peluche de Nicky Hilton al bronceado caribeño de Izabel Goulart: celebrities en un click

De los zapatos de peluche de Nicky Hilton al bronceado caribeño de Izabel Goulart: celebrities en un click

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Estos son los 10 podcast más escuchados de Spotify Argentina este día

Billie Eilish llegó a los 21 años y se dejó ver en Instagram como nunca antes

Cómo el testimonio de una modelo y actriz rusa selló la condena por violación contra el productor Harvey Weinstein

TENDENCIAS

La cartera de Mariana Genesio: de un libro electrónico a su agenda preferida en papel

La cartera de Mariana Genesio: de un libro electrónico a su agenda preferida en papel

¿Es más fácil bajar de peso o mantenerse?

El brindis en las organizaciones: 5 claves para pronunciar un discurso inolvidable

Las 10 delicias navideñas que producen los mejores chefs del mundo y dónde comprarlas

Pan dulce casero: tres recetas de los maestros de la cocina para estas fiestas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Presentan moción de censura contra Digna Calle en el Congreso

Presentan moción de censura contra Digna Calle en el Congreso

De los zapatos de peluche de Nicky Hilton al bronceado caribeño de Izabel Goulart: celebrities en un click

“Está científicamente demostrado que es más fácil ganar cuando uno hace trampa”: es abogado y escribió una novela en la que la verdad no triunfa

Video: ¡Ni en un supermercado se está seguro! Atracan a una mujer y a un hombre cuando compraban en Barranquilla

La guerra y el miedo escénico de Vladimir Putin en Navidad: canceló sus principales actos públicos