Jueves 22 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/TRUCE

REUTERS

DEC 22

22 de Diciembre de 2022

Ethiopian leaders meet in Nairobi to discuss peace process

Start: 22 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

NAIROBI - Ethiopian leaders meeting in Nairobi to discuss how the peace process is going after they signed an agreement to end the conflict in Tigray. Eritrean soldiers and the slow progress of reinstating certain services were part of the talking points.

