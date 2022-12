People celebrate the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery

Start: 22 Dec 2022 10:26 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2022 10:43 GMT

MADRID - People celebrate the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery, including the jack pot known as El Gordo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com