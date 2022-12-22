ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-KING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS

22 de Diciembre de 2022

Britain's King Charles III delivers Christmas message

Start: 25 Dec 2022 14:45 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2022 15:45 GMT

WINDSOR - Britain's King Charles III delivers first Christmas message as monarch.

EDITORS NOTE - This is a tape replay

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Replay of King's message will start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No television or radio broadcast of the Christmas message may be given before 1500GMT on 25 December 2022 in any part of the world except for the advance countries (Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu; who shall be permitted to broadcast from 1500 local time on 25 December 2022) // No use after January 24, 2023 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the king at Buckingham Palace // Extracts may only be used in news bulletins and not before the end of the first broadcast of the full speech in that country // May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

DIGITAL: Not to be streamed on the internet or used on any multimedia platform (including mobile phones) anywhere in the world before 1500GMT on 25 December 2022 // No use after January 24, 2023 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the king at Buckingham Palace // Remove all live streams off all social media platforms by January 24, 2023// May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

Source: BBC STUDIO EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

