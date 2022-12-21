COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

20 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69
Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82
Toronto 33 20 7 6 46 107 79
New Jersey 32 21 9 2 44 108 81
Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91
Tampa Bay 31 20 10 1 41 111 90
N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93
N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92
Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111
Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101
Montreal 32 15 15 2 32 92 112
Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98
Philadelphia 33 11 15 7 29 82 109
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 22 11 1 45 112 94
Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91
Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80
Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122
Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89
Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96
Colorado 30 17 11 2 36 91 81
Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 118 114
Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100
St. Louis 32 16 15 1 33 99 114
Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 76 93
Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122
San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120
Arizona 30 10 15 5 25 83 111
Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135
Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

