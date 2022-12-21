COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NFL Glance

21 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

El Festival de Viña del Mar reveló quiénes competirán por su premio mayor

Los 10 K-dramas más vistos de la semana en Netflix para maratonear en Navidad

Harry y Meghan estrenarán un nuevo documental en Netflix a fin de año

Rosalía con su fetiche de la temporada y el look casual de Jennifer Garner: celebrities en un click

A 15 años del último recital de Soda Stereo: “El éxito fue recomponer nuestra relación”

Cómo saber qué aplicaciones del iPhone tienen acceso a mi ubicación y cómo apagarla

Cuáles son las propiedades medicinales que atribuyen al nogal, el árbol de la nuez

Cuáles son los beneficios de comer melón y qué efectos secundarios tiene para la salud

Por primera vez, científicos utilizaron células madre umbilicales para sanar el corazón de un bebé

Seis alimentos que pueden acelerar el metabolismo y quemar más grasa

El Festival de Viña del Mar reveló quiénes competirán por su premio mayor

Estos son los Rafale, los poderosos aviones franceses con los que Gustavo Petro reemplazaría los Kfir

Todos los atajos y trucos de la tecla Windows

Adrián Marcelo es comparado con Chumel Torres y se convirtió en la celebridad más atacada de internet

Víctor Eduardo Rojas Herrera: perfil y hoja de vida del nuevo ministro del Interior