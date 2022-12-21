COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

20 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3
Philadelphia 17 12 .586 4
New York 18 13 .581 4
Toronto 13 18 .419 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 15 .516
Miami 16 16 .500 ½
Washington 11 20 .355 5
Orlando 11 21 .344
Charlotte 8 23 .258 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 8 .733
Cleveland 21 11 .656 2
Indiana 15 16 .484
Chicago 12 18 .400 10
Detroit 8 25 .242 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 10 .655
New Orleans 18 12 .600
Dallas 15 16 .484 5
San Antonio 10 20 .333
Houston 9 21 .300 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 18 11 .621
Portland 17 14 .548 2
Utah 18 16 .529
Minnesota 16 15 .516 3
Oklahoma City 13 18 .419 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 12 .613
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563
Sacramento 16 13 .552 2
Golden State 15 17 .469
L.A. Lakers 13 17 .433

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

Tuesday's Games

Utah 126, Detroit 111

Chicago 113, Miami 103

New York 132, Golden State 94

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Thalía y la fórmula pop para que todos puedan ser o convertirse en “Psycho B**ch”

Thalía y la fórmula pop para que todos puedan ser o convertirse en “Psycho B**ch”

Mientras le teñían el pelo, Eva Longoria festejó a los gritos el triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial

Luto en el rock: murieron dos estrellas de reconocidas bandas británicas

Del trench de cuero de Rosalía al look deportivo de Alessandra Ambrosio: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

TENDENCIAS

Por qué TikTok me muestra los videos que quiere

Por qué TikTok me muestra los videos que quiere

Cuatro consejos a tener en cuenta antes de comprar una laptop gamer

Por qué los MacBook de Apple se fabricarán en Vietnam

Banderitas, barba y colores argentinos: los estilos de los campeones que son furor en las peluquerías

Accesorios gamer para mujeres: en qué se diferencian

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Reik llegará a Colombia en 2023

Reik llegará a Colombia en 2023

Crisis México-Perú: Cronología del conflicto diplomático que se desató entre ambos países

Precio de pasaporte aumentaría para 2023

Dólar en el Perú: Cuál será el tipo de cambio para Navidad y Año Nuevo

La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU aprobó publicar las declaraciones fiscales de Donald Trump