Miércoles 21 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE CRISIS/BIDEN-ZELENSKIY

REUTERS

DEC 21

21 de Diciembre de 2022

Biden welcomes Zelenskiy to the White House

Start: 21 Dec 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2022 20:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to the White House

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

